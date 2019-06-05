Cricket World Cup 2019

 ICC CWC 2019: IND vs SA LIVE; SA in trouble as Bumrah sends De Kock, Amla back
 
Bomb threat at New Zealand's Whenuapai airbase; police on high alert

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
In the wake of bomb threats, Auckland Transport had advised motorists to stay away from the area as it has been cordoned off.
An individual made threats about explosives after driving into the place. (Photo: Representational image)
 An individual made threats about explosives after driving into the place. (Photo: Representational image)

Auckland: A police emergency operation is underway after a threat was made about explosives at the Whenuapai airbase here on Wednesday.

Quoting local media, Xinhua reported that an individual made threats about explosives after driving into the place.

 

"As a precaution, roads leading to the area have been cordoned off, including the Whenuapai motorway off-ramps," a New Zealand Police spokesperson said, confirming that the emergency response was triggered after a male, who is yet to be identified, made threats.

The Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed, while several emergency service vehicles are at the airbase. Apart from this, armed police are responding to the situation.

In the wake of bomb threats, Auckland Transport had advised motorists to stay away from the area as it has been cordoned off.

...
Tags: new zealand, bomb attack
Location: New Zealand, Auckland, Auckland


