World Australia and New Zealand 05 Jan 2020 'Situation is b ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

'Situation is bad': Indian couple provides free meals to Australia bushfires victims

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
More than 14,000 hectares have been destroyed in South Australia's Flinders Chase National Park, Kangaroo Island.
Kamaljeet Kaur and her husband Kanwaljeet Singh have been preparing simple meals of curry and rice for the victims in their Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale in Victoria for the last five days as the bushfire crisis in the country worsened. (Photo: Facebook)
 Kamaljeet Kaur and her husband Kanwaljeet Singh have been preparing simple meals of curry and rice for the victims in their Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale in Victoria for the last five days as the bushfire crisis in the country worsened. (Photo: Facebook)

Melbourne: Extending a helping hand to the hapless victims of the raging bushfires in Australia, an Indian couple is providing fresh meals from their restaurant to those affected by the disaster.

Kamaljeet Kaur and her husband Kanwaljeet Singh have been preparing simple meals of curry and rice for the victims in their Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale in Victoria for the last five days as the bushfire crisis in the country worsened.

 

"We are providing proper meals of curry and rice. We distribute the food at the relief centres as well as give to those who come to our restaurant asking for it," Kaur told PTI over phone on Saturday.

"The situation is really bad. Initially there was less fire in the area but later it expanded. People have lost their lives, houses, farms and animals," she said.

Victoria is one of the worst affected areas in the disaster. Other areas are New South Wales and South Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday called up 3,000 military reserve troops to combat the raging bushfire crisis which has so far claimed the lives of 23 people with high temperatures and strong winds threatening to worsen the conditions across the country.

More than 14,000 hectares have been destroyed in South Australia's Flinders Chase National Park, Kangaroo Island.

Expressing concern over the situation, Kaur said that people had left their houses and were either shifting to relief camps or moving to Melbourne.

The couple, who migrated to Australia over a decade ago, was earlier providing raw materials to Sikh volunteers in the area to prepare food for the affected people but later started preparing it in their restaurant.

Even the shortage in staff in their restaurant has not deterred the Melbourne-based couple from helping those in need as they have roped in friends and family to prepare food for the victims as well as manage business hours of the restaurant.

"Most of the staff members have left due to the disaster. My family and friends are working in the restaurant," said Kaur, who along with her husband started the restaurant in Bairnsdale in 2016.

She said that the loss in the area felt like "personal as we have lived here for seven years before moving to Melbourne."

"This place is like a small countryside area. We know almost everyone here and are emotionally connected with the people. So the loss is more personal," she said.

"More than anything else, people have lost their memories as mostly old couples stay in the area and they had their farms and animals destroyed in the fire," she said.

Evacuation orders were in place across Victoria's Alpine region and the navy was ferrying evacuees to relief centres.

"We have seen wind gusts up to 67 km/h already today, up at Mount Hotham. It's predicted when the change comes through we will see gusts up to 80 km/h. We have a long way to go today. Today is a very challenging day for all of us," Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said.

Temperatures are expected to hit 40 degrees at Gippsland and 45 degrees in northeast. Fears of dry lightning storms are expected to cause more fires. About 50 fires continue to burn across Victoria with more than 820,000 hectares destroyed - mostly in the East Gippsland and northeast of the State.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday declared the state of emergency, advising residents to leave immediately.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: australia, bushfires, kamaljeet kaur, kanwaljeet singh, crisis
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne


Latest From World

Iran has promised 'harsh revenge.' (Photo: AP)

Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours a burn out farm Sarsfield, Victoria, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP)

Here’s what Aus firefighters are telling their Prime Minister (Strong language)

The GNA health ministry called for blood donors to go to hospitals and blood banks to help those injured. (Photo: AFP)

At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: ministry

US president Donald Trump makes a statement on Iran at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida. (Photo: AFP)

Trump: 52 Iran targets lined up, one for every American hostage taken in 1979



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Stabbing spree in Sydney by man yelling 'God is great' in Arabic

A man brandishing a large knife chased passersby in Sydney's Central Business District on Tuesday and stabbed at least one woman on the busy street before he was overpowered and taken into custody. (Photo: AFP)

Gasoline on a tree: How eucalyptus groves are adding fuel to Australia’s bushfires

Smoke and wildfire rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (AP)

Australian PM called ‘idiot' in fire-hit town

In this still image taken from video, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is confronted by angry residents as he visited a wildfire-ravaged Cobargo, New South Wales, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo: AP)

Sydney man charged for punching, kicking pregnant qoman, CCTV captures incident

The woman was taken to hospital following the attack and discharged, the police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Divers search for remaining bodies from New Zealand volcanic eruption

Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing five days after the volcano erupted, amid warnings it could do so again. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham