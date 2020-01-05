World Australia and New Zealand 05 Jan 2020 Here’s what Au ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

Here’s what Aus firefighters are telling their Prime Minister (Strong language)

AFP
Published Jan 5, 2020, 11:12 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 11:12 am IST
Scott Morrison’s decision to call in military reservists to fight fires goes down poorly
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours a burn out farm Sarsfield, Victoria, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP)
 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours a burn out farm Sarsfield, Victoria, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP)

Bateman’s Bay (Australia): Australian firefighters--from top brass to weary volunteers -- hit out at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's handling of the bushfire crisis Sunday, as strains from the months-long fight began to show.

Firefighter Paul Parker, 57, whose sweary television tirade against Morrison has gone viral Down Under, told AFP he was "absolutely appalled" by the government in Canberra and "particularly Scott Morrison".

 

Parker slammed Morrison's assertion that thousands of exhausted volunteer firefighters wanted to be there, in language showing how raw emotions have become.

"You're a dick mate -- if you were ever in the field to see what we go through, you've got no idea, man. Government's got no idea."

He said firefighters were "putting their lives at risk" to tackle the blazes. At least three firefighters have died in the field since the crisis began in September.

"That's how much we enjoy it mate -- putting our lives at risk. I do it for my local community, I do it for the township of Nelligen, and the people of Australia.

"That's what I do it for. I don't do it for you Scott Morrison, I don't do it for any of you pricks in government."

The head of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service also lashed out Sunday, saying it was "very disappointing" he heard through the media about Morrison's decision to call up 3,000 military reservists to help his forces.

Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told 2GB radio that Morrison had shown a lack of "fundamental professional courtesy" during a "very busy day" saying the episode was "not good enough".

Earlier this week a firefighter in the field had refused to shake Morrison's hand when approached.

Despite the snubs and vocal criticism of Morrison, there are a range of political views among the corps of firefighters that is tens-of-thousands strong.

The Prime Minister brushed off that and other criticism Sunday.

"There has been plenty of criticism, I've had the benefit of a lot of analysis on a lot of issues. But I can't be distracted by that. The public, I know are not distracted by that," he claimed.

"There has been a lot of blame being thrown around. Now is a time to focus on the response that is being made.

"Plenty of people have blamed me, people have blamed the Greens, people have blamed... who knows?... it doesn't help anybody at this time."

...
Tags: australia wildfires, scott morrison, australia firefighters


Latest From World

Iran has promised 'harsh revenge.' (Photo: AP)

Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

The GNA health ministry called for blood donors to go to hospitals and blood banks to help those injured. (Photo: AFP)

At least 28 dead in raid on Tripoli military school: ministry

US president Donald Trump makes a statement on Iran at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida. (Photo: AFP)

Trump: 52 Iran targets lined up, one for every American hostage taken in 1979

Members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force step on a makeshift US flag with a caricature of President Donald Trump during the funeral procession of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (poster left) and Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (poster right) in Baghdad. (Photo: AFP)

Donald Trump links Qasem Soleimani to Delhi, London terror plots



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Stabbing spree in Sydney by man yelling 'God is great' in Arabic

A man brandishing a large knife chased passersby in Sydney's Central Business District on Tuesday and stabbed at least one woman on the busy street before he was overpowered and taken into custody. (Photo: AFP)

Gasoline on a tree: How eucalyptus groves are adding fuel to Australia’s bushfires

Smoke and wildfire rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (AP)

Australian PM called ‘idiot' in fire-hit town

In this still image taken from video, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is confronted by angry residents as he visited a wildfire-ravaged Cobargo, New South Wales, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo: AP)

Sydney man charged for punching, kicking pregnant qoman, CCTV captures incident

The woman was taken to hospital following the attack and discharged, the police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Divers search for remaining bodies from New Zealand volcanic eruption

Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing five days after the volcano erupted, amid warnings it could do so again. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham