World Australia and New Zealand 04 Aug 2019 US renews sanctions ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

US renews sanctions on Russia over Skripal affair

AFP
Published Aug 4, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 3:36 am IST
To be effective from Aug. 19 for a minimum of 12 months.
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard detain a participant of an unsanctioned rally urging fair elections in Moscow on Saturday. — AFP
 Servicemen of the Russian National Guard detain a participant of an unsanctioned rally urging fair elections in Moscow on Saturday. — AFP

Sydney: A new round of sanctions were imposed on Moscow on Saturday by the United States over the 2018 poisoning of former double-agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Russian spies were blamed for the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in March last year using the Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok.

 

The two survived but a British woman later died after her partner picked up a discarded perfume bottle investigators beli-eve was used to carry the Novichok.

Washington said on Saturday it will oppose “the extension of any loan or financial or technical assistance to Russia” by international financial institutions and put limits on US banks from purchasing Russian sovereign debt, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

The US will also limit the export of goods and technology to Russia that could be used in the country’s chemical and biological arms, Ortagus said. She added the measures could prevent Russia from accessing “billions of dollars of bilateral commercial activity with the US”.

The sanctions will come into effect following a 15 day congressional notification period — around August 19 — and be in place for a minimum 12 months.

...
Tags: morgan ortagus, russian sovereign


Latest From World

Priti Patel

Priti Patel denies backing death penalty

Protesters stand in front of a bus in the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Saturday, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.. — AFP

Hong Kong protesters ignore police, go past endpoint

Alexei Navalny

Hundreds detained at Moscow Opposition protest

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: File)

Sirisena defends his capital punishment order citing Trump's similar views



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Python pops out during a pool game in Brisbane, see pictures

‘Carpet Pythons are the most common snake we catch and don't seem to bothered by humans. They will often hang out in entertaining areas like this and won't move even if people are around,’ Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers had written while sharing a video of the snake. (Photo: Facebook | @elitesnakecatchingbrisbane)

Hundreds of refugees protest outside Australian Parliament

Protestors hold up a placard and a symbolic coffin during a refugee protest at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Photo: AP)

Australian boy, 4, says he is Princess Diana's reincarnation

Even more ludicrously, David alleges that his son would talk about Diana’s brother John, who sadly died as a baby just hours after his birth. (Photo: File)

Australia calls on China to allow Uighur mother and son leave country

'I would like to see my son before 31 August so we can celebrate his birthday as a family.' says the father. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds detained at Moscow Opposition protest

Alexei Navalny
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham