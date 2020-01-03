World Australia and New Zealand 03 Jan 2020 Australian PM ' ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

Australian PM 'inclined' to cancel India visit amid bushfire crisis

ANI
Published Jan 3, 2020, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2020, 8:06 pm IST
Wildfires have wreaked havoc in parts of Australia for months.
"I'm inclined not to proceed on that visit. There are issues I need to resolve formally when working through issues of that nature. That is my inclination on that issue," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Morrison as saying. (Photo: ANI | File)
 "I'm inclined not to proceed on that visit. There are issues I need to resolve formally when working through issues of that nature. That is my inclination on that issue," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Morrison as saying. (Photo: ANI | File)

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is 'inclined' to cancel his visit to India scheduled for this month amid the worsening bushfire crisis in the country, local media reported.

"I'm inclined not to proceed on that visit. There are issues I need to resolve formally when working through issues of that nature. That is my inclination on that issue," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Morrison as saying.

 

Morrison is slated to visit India from January 12 to January 16 and later to Japan.

The Australian daily said that closer defence co-operation was to be a key priority for Morrison during the planned visit to India, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also to be finalised, which would commit Australia's Defence Science and Technology group to work with India's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Wildfires have wreaked havoc in parts of Australia for months.

Earlier, the Australian Prime Minister was forced to cut short a holiday to Hawaii just before Christmas following the death of two volunteer firefighters.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: scott morrison, mou, drdo, australia's defence science and technology
Location: Australia, Capital Region, Canberra


Latest From World

A statement by Pakistan Foreign Office said that Islamabad has viewed the recent development in the Middle East with 'deep concerns', which, it said,

'Avoid unilateral actions, use of force': Pakistan miffed with US over action on Iran

Donald Trump’s campaign team says his massive fundraising makes his reelection almost certain. (File photo: AFP)

Despite impeachment, Trumps rakes in the dollars for his reelection

'The orders for the (Quds) force remain exactly as they were during the leadership of martyr Soleimani,

Iran appoints Esmail Qaani as new Chief of Quds Force post top commander’s death

'Iraqis - Iraqis - dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more,' Pompeo wrote, alongside footage of scores of people running along a road and waving what appeared to be Iraqi flags and other banners. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)

Watch: Pompeo posts video of Iraqis dancing to 'celebrate' Iran commander's death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

'Millions of sparks': Panic in Australia as 200 wildfires ravage country

This handout photo taken on January 2, 2020 and released by the Royal Australian Navy shows HMAS Choules sailing off the coast of Mallacoota, Victoria, to assist in bushfire relief efforts. Australia ordered residents and tourists out of the path of raging bushfires as the country braced for a weekend heatwave expected to fan the deadly inferno. (AFP)

‘Blood-red sky, choking dust’: Thousands trapped on Australia beaches by wildfires

With the coastal town of Mallacoota ringed by wildfires and the main road in and out of town cut off, residents and holidaymakers were forced to head to the local gymnasium or waterfront as embers swept through the town. (Photo: Social Media)

Stabbing spree in Sydney by man yelling 'God is great' in Arabic

A man brandishing a large knife chased passersby in Sydney's Central Business District on Tuesday and stabbed at least one woman on the busy street before he was overpowered and taken into custody. (Photo: AFP)

Gasoline on a tree: How eucalyptus groves are adding fuel to Australia’s bushfires

Smoke and wildfire rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (AP)

Australian PM called ‘idiot' in fire-hit town

In this still image taken from video, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is confronted by angry residents as he visited a wildfire-ravaged Cobargo, New South Wales, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham