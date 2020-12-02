The Indian Premier League 2020

World Australia and New Zealand 02 Dec 2020 New Zealand declares ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand declares climate emergency, promises carbon neutral government by 2025

REUTERS
Published Dec 2, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2020, 11:48 am IST
New Zealand joins 32 other countries including Japan, Canada, France and Britain that have declared a climate emergency
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moves a motion in the Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, to declare a climate emergency, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Joining more than 30 other countries around the world, New Zealand took the symbolic step of declaring a climate emergency. (AP)
 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moves a motion in the Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, to declare a climate emergency, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Joining more than 30 other countries around the world, New Zealand took the symbolic step of declaring a climate emergency. (AP)

WELLINGTON: New Zealand promised its public sector would become carbon neutral by 2025 as it declared a climate emergency on Wednesday, a symbolic move that critics said needed to be backed with greater actions to reduce emissions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the climate emergency declaration was based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s findings that to avoid more than 1.5 degree Celsius rise in global warming, emissions would need to fall by around 45% from 2010 levels by 2023 and reach zero by around 2050.

 

“This declaration is an acknowledgement of the next generation. An acknowledgement of the burden that they will carry if we do not get this right and do not take action now,” Ardern told lawmakers in parliament.

After an hour-long debate, a majority of parliamentarians voted in favour of the declaration. The main opposition National Party voted against it saying it was nothing but “virtue signalling”.

New Zealand joins 32 other countries including Japan, Canada, France and Britain that have declared a climate emergency.

 

Ardern, who returned to power in October delivering the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century, has called climate change the “nuclear free moment of our generation”.

In her first term she passed a Zero Carbon Bill, which sets the framework for net zero emissions by 2050 with an exemption for farming, and banned new offshore oil and gas exploration.

Nearly half of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, mainly methane.

The government on Wednesday promised the public sector will achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. Government agencies would have to measure and report emissions and offset any they can’t cut by 2025.

 

The programme will be backed by a NZ$200 million ($141 million) fund to finance replacing coal boilers and help purchase electric or hybrid vehicles, it said.

Greenpeace welcomed the declaration, but challenged the government to follow through with policy and action.

“For Jacinda Ardern’s climate emergency declaration to be more than just words, that means tackling New Zealand’s largest source of climate pollution: agriculture,” said Greenpeace agriculture and climate campaigner Kate Simcock.

...
Tags: climate emergency, environment emergency, carbon neutral government, new zealand


Latest From World

A general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.(AP)

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first in the world

US firm Moderna said it would file requests for emergency authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe on November 30, 2020, after full results confirmed a high efficacy estimated at 94.1 percent. (AFP)

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine shows 100% success against severe cases

Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi (2nd-R) pays respects to the body of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh among his family, in the capital Tehran on November 28. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, dubbed by Israel as the

UN calls for restraint after killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

The United States plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week after it is cleared for emergency use. (Representational Image:AFP)

US to distribute 6.4 million Covid vaccine doses in first tranche



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Humpback whales stray up crocodile-infested tropical Aussie river

Although whales are sometimes seen off the Northern Territory coast, it is believed to be the first time one has been spotted in the tropical rivers of the huge world heritage-listed nature reserve. (AFP)

Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan: Military report

Chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra on November 19, 2020. (AFP)

A koala row might topple the government in Australia's New South Wales

A dispute over protection measures for Australia's endangered koalas threatened on September 10, 2020 to topple the government of the country's biggest state. (AFP)

New Zealand’s Ardern poised for big win in election, poll says

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Image: Facebook)

Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New Zealand vote

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Election Day party after the Labour Party won New Zealand's general election in Auckland on October 16, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham