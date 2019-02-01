search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Australia and New Zealand

Indian tourist jailed in Australia on account of child porn videos on his phone

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Manpreet Singh, 32, will be deported to India after completing his prison term, the Australian Associated Press reported.
An Indian man was sentenced to two months in jail by an Australian court (Representational Image)
 An Indian man was sentenced to two months in jail by an Australian court (Representational Image)

Melbourne: An Indian man was sentenced to two months in jail by an Australian court on Thursday for having child exploitation videos and other abhorrent content on his phones, according to a media report.

Manpreet Singh, 32, will be deported to India after completing his prison term, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

 

Manpreet Singh, during a baggage search after he flew in to Perth from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, was found with nine videos -- which included bestiality and other severely offensive content -- on his two mobile phones.

The man was taken into custody and his tourist visa was cancelled. He told police in a video-recorded interview that he knew child pornography was illegal in Australia and India, but did not know the videos he possessed fell into that category, the report said.

He pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court to two Commonwealth charges earlier this week and was sentenced on Thursday.

The court heard he had many more videos on his phones that he deleted before he came to Australia.

The magistrate said the offending was serious but took into account Manpreet Singh's early guilty plea, cooperation with authorities and previously clean record.

He was fined $500 and sentenced to seven months in prison, but will only have to serve two months behind bars.

For the remaining five months, he will be subject to a $1000 good behaviour recognisance, but will likely spend time in immigration detention before being sent back to India.

...
Tags: manpreet singh, australia court
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne


Latest From World

The 53-year-old four-term Congressman would chair the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations (FIle Photo)

Indian-American Congressman to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

The accident forced the airport to close one of its two runways for an hour (Representational Image)

Plane skids off runway, closing parts of Tokyo's Narita main hub

The United States has made 'tremendous progress' in trade talks with China but much works needs to be done (File Photo)

'Tremendous' progress in US-China trade talks: Trump

The recent decision by Pakistan's top court to overturn Bibi's death sentence and free her from jail is a welcome news (File Photo)

Resolution introduced in US Congress to grant asylum to Aasia Bibi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wedding bells! Rafael Nadal set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Mery Perello

Nadal has won a total of 17 Major titles and has been a runner up in eight Grand Slam events. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

Kangana Ranaut with Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain.
 

Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs

Mithali, who made her ODI debut in June 1999, is serving the game for 19 years and 219 days, now. (Photo: AP)
 

Crafting perfection in pints

Simba is also the first in Inida to have introduced a bottled stout. (Photo: ANI)
 

Sony Xperia XZ4 to arrive with 6.5-inch OLED display, SD855 SoC

Sony's next flagship, the Xperia XZ4 is expected to debut at MWC.
 

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

Trump, a Republican, has strong backing from the politically influential US evangelical movement, which early on decided to overlook multiple lurid reports regarding his private life. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

No hegemony: Macron warns over Chinese dominance in Indo-Pacific

French President Emmanuel Macron said the two nations -- alongside fellow democracy India -- had a responsibility to protect the region from 'hegemony' -- a veiled reference to Beijing's growing might. (Photo: File)

Australian doctor, forerunner in Thai cave rescue, affected by family tragedy

Australian media said he put his own life at risk to venture four kilometres into the flooded cave to medically assess the 12 boys and their coach. (Photo: @MarkMooney7/Twitter)

Ready to launch nuclear strike against China, if Trump orders: US admiral

US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Scott Swift addresses an Australian National University security conference in Canberra on July 27, 2017. Swift said he would launch a nuclear strike against China next week if US President Donald Trump ordered it. (Photo: AP)

Body found inside plane days after crash landing in Pacific lagoon

Air Niugini said Friday it had been informed that 'the weather was very poor with heavy rain and reduced visibility at the time of incident'. (Photo: AFP)

Australia’s ‘Pride’: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage

The final step is for the Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, the Queen's representative in Australia, to ratify the law, which will likely take place within days. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham