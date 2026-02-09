Audience Chooses 'Becoming' Over 'Melania' in Documentary Showdown

The audience has taken a clear stance in battle of documentaries, by supporting the Michelle obama’s 2020 released Netflix film “Becoming.”

The documentary saw increase in viewership with a staggering percentage of 13,330 and amassing a watch time of 47.5 million in spite of its release 6 years ago according to the data estimates from Luminate.

But why did it suddenly top the charts, at such an unsual time?

The surge appears because of the trump endorsed documentary “Melania,” reportedly one of the most expensive documentaries ever made. With the budget of 40 million dollars, and an marketing allowance exceeding 35 million dollars, the non fiction documentary flocked onto the big screens, and opened at the box office with a 7 million dollar mark, which is considered as one of the biggest theatrical opening for a non-fiction film since a decade. However, it remains uncertain whether the Amazon MGM is going to recuperate those expenses.

In a stark contrast to it’s box office success, Melania was critically panned with a 5% score on rotten tomatoes in comparison to Becoming’s 93%.

Becoming is based on Michelle Obama's 2018 memoir of the same name, which showcases behind the scenes life of the former first lady's life following her husband’s departure from the White house.

While Melania follows the current perspective of the first lady of the United States, Melania trump, chronicling 20 days leading up to Donald trump’s oath-taking for his second consecutive presidential term in 2025.

Commenting on the renewed popularity of Becoming, Jimmy Harney, Luminate’s communications director, stated, “The resurgence of interest in Becoming is a prime example of audiences discovering or re-discovering catalog content due to larger conversations in the zeitgeist.”





The article has been authored by Yoga Adithya, an intern at Deccan Chronicle