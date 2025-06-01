At least 31 Palestinians Killed While Heading to Gaza Aid Hub

RAFAH, Gaza Strip: At least 31 people were killed and over 150 were wounded on Sunday while on their way to receive food in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials and multiple witnesses. The witnesses said Israeli forces fired on crowds around a kilometer (1,000 yards) from an aid site run by an Israeli-backed foundation.

The army in a brief statement said it was “currently unaware of injuries caused by (Israeli military) fire within the humanitarian aid distribution site. The matter is still under review.”

The foundation — promoted by Israel and the United States — said in a statement it delivered aid “without incident” early Sunday. It has denied previous accounts of chaos and gunfire around its sites, which are in Israeli military zones where independent access is limited.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 31 people were killed and 170 others were wounded.