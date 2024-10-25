At least 17 people killed in Israeli strike on school turned shelter in Nuseirat
DEIR AL-BALAH (GAZA STRIP): An Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip killed at least 17 people on Thursday, Palestinian medical officials said.
Another 32 people were wounded in the strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
( Source : PTI )
Next Story