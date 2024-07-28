Astrologer Who Predicted Exact Date of Biden's Exit, Reveals Next US President

Astrologer, Amy Tripp who predicted the exact date of Joe Biden's exit from the US presidential elections, has now revealed who the next President of the United States will be.



Amy, who defines herself as “The internet’s most notorious astrologer” on Instagram, predicted that Donald Trump will become the next US President.In an exclusive with New York Post, Amy said, "Trump’s sun is in the penthouse of his career, quite fitting for a real estate mogul." But Trump may have more “crazy things to come,” she added.“Uranus is on his mid-heaven which shows … unpredictability with his career and goals,” she further added.On July 11, Amy Tripp predicted the exact date of Joe Biden's exit from the race. "If Biden is made to step down (because he won’t on his own) it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29° Capricorn. Capricorn rules the government and old age. 29° is an ending," she posted on X.When one user asked her for the exact date, she said, "July 21." The stargazer foresaw Biden dropping out then because it was a full moon.On August 11, 2020, she prophesied that Kamala Harris would run for the president in 2024.Tripp also also foresees the United States might be in store for a rocky August, with potentially more political violence on the horizon.The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin August 19 in Chicago.