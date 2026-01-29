Asim Munir Says Pakistan’s Military is Undergoing Major Transformation

Islamabad: Pakistan's military is undergoing a major transformation in multiple domains, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Thursday, reaffirming that they remain fully prepared to defend the country's territorial integrity against all threats.

Munir made the remarks during a visit to Bahawalpur Garrison, where he was briefed on various operational, training and administrative aspects of the Corps, with a special focus on preparations for multi-domain warfare, according to a statement issued by the army.