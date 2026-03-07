Bangladesh Have Hopes For Tarique Rahman: Taslima Nasrin

New Delhi : The Bangladesh Nationalist Party's huge mandate in the recent elections is more a reflection of the people's determination to keep Islamist radicals out of power than of the party's popularity, said Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin. She said that having "Pakistan-backed radicals" like Jamaat-e-Islami as the principal opposition party also does not augur well for democratic and progressive values.

"You see huge crowds at Jamaat rallies. But that hasn't translated to votes. BNP's remarkable results reflect the Bangladeshi people's determination not to allow Pakistan-backed radicals like Jamaat coming to power. Also, the absence of Awami League made BNP the only viable choice for many voters," Nasrin told PTI Videos.

The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, won a decisive mandate in February 2026, winning 209 of the 298 seats. Its allies picked up another three seats, giving the block a clear majority in the 299-member Jatiya Sansad (Bangladesh Parliament).

The Jamaat and allies could bag only 77, forming the opposition bloc.

The "Lajja" author expressed hopes that the political as well as law and order situation in the country will change for the better under the new prime minister Tarique Rahman.

"He has been speaking of taking everyone along, and ensuring security to minorities. Hopefully, the targeting of Hindus that was rampant under the interim government of Mohammad Yunus, will now cease," Nasrin said.

The 63-year-old, who currently lives in New Delhi, rued not being allowed to visit Kolkata, where she remains immensely popular as an author.

She was forced to leave the city and move to Sweden in 2008, following violent protests by the members of the All-India Minority Forum against her book "Dwikhandito."

"That was during the Left regime. But Mamata Banerjee too has not allowed me to return to Kolkata. For someone so entrenched in Bengali culture, having to live away from Bangladesh and West Bengal is tormenting," she said.

Drawing a sharp contrast between the conditions of the Hindu minority of Bangladesh and Muslims in India, Nasrin noted that Indian Muslims have "equal access to all benefits as a Hindu and can take legal recourse when necessary".

"Muslim population in India is not declining, and no one from the community thinks of migrating to a Muslim country for a better life…But can you say the same about Hindus in Bangladesh? Their numbers have declined over the years, due to migration and other factors. Very often, they do not approach the courts for fear of persecution when wronged," Nasrin said.

Talking of the Iran situation, Nasrin said she is no fan of the "mullah-cracy" that denies equal rights for women, and enforces the hijab. However, she does not support the military intervention by the US and Israel, that apart from weakening the regime, has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

"What justification is there to bomb a school and kill over 150 students? If your technology or intelligence is so inaccurate, then better to keep away," she said, referring to the air strike on a school in the Iranian town of Minab on February 28.

Nasrin has been living in exile since being forced to leave Bangladesh in 1994, after receiving threats from Islamic fundamentalists for her views about Islam and the Quran.