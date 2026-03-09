What Is Mosaic Warfare, the Strategy Iran Is Using Against Us and Israel



Mosaic Warfare is a warfighting theory that makes the enemy fight an unexpectedly large, asymmetric volume and variety of weapons from different classes, sizes, and types ­each fighting in a way as distinct as the tiles in a mosaic. Each weapon being distinct in nature, makes it difficult for the opponent to gain control of the situation, creating a sense of ambiguity in the battlefield. Mosaic warfare can have an overpowering advantage as compared to going head-to-head against that enemy’s similar weapons and platforms.

Mosaic warfare was a strategy developed by DARPA in the late 2010s to link diverse, low-cost unmanned systems into a unified network and it has been seen and utilized ever since in many conflicts. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is considered an early, informal testbed for this method. According to defense experts and the current foreign minister of Iran, this warfare strategy is being used currently by the Iranian regime in the current West Asian conflict.

The strategy is characterized by decentralized command, the use of proxy forces, and asymmetrical tactics designed to endure high-level strikes. This approach involves using low-cost, decentralized units (drones, missiles, and regional proxies) to strain advanced, high-value U.S. and Israeli assets, forcing costly engagements.



What are the advantages?

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, recently put a clear label on a concept Iranian planners have discussed for years: “decentralised (decentralized) mosaic defence”—often described as a wartime design meant to continue the fighting even if senior leadership, communications, or major hubs are hit.

At its core, mosaic defense is built around dispersion and to confuse the opponent. Rather than relying on one central “brain” that can be disabled, overall authority is distributed amongst multiple levels, making the overall system a much more vibrant and federal in nature. The authority and capability are distributed across multiple geographical and organizational commands, with a strong communication system.

According to Reuters, Iranian sources described how the Revolutionary Guards had delegated authority far down the ranks and built “successor ladders” so units can keep operating if commanders are killed.

In a televised interview also cited by Reuters, Iranian deputy defence minister Reza Talaeinik said each figure in the command structure had named successors “stretching three ranks down” ready to replace them.

Araghchi stated this defense strategy on his post on X, where he mentioned how Iran had been studying American defense strategy and and the defeats of US military. On the basis of that they have developed a ‘Decentralized Mosaic Defense.’





We've had two decades to study defeats of the U.S. military to our immediate east and west. We've incorporated lessons accordingly.



Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—war will end. pic.twitter.com/E4jrdnDapb — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 1, 2026



According to experts, the Iranian regime knew about the the manner in which US and Israel were going to attack them, so, they developed strategies accordingly. Iran knew the air superiority that US would have so, they took on the Mosaic defense strategy by ensuring there is no single headquarters, city, or leader whose loss collapses the fight. The doctrine makes sure the military operations won’t have a decisive conclusion, making it prolong and continue through retaliation from multiple levels.

This article is written by Satvik AVP, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.