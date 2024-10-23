Viral pic: Putin flanked by Modi, Xi Jinping ignites hopes of peace between India, China

The picture showing Russian President Vladimir Putin flanked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping has become viral and is being viewed as the Best Picture of the Day what with people on the Indo-China border desiring for peace.

Nations hope for harmony and being neighbouring countries sharing borders, people in both India and China hope for better and peaceful relations to make the world a good place to live in.

Constant rivalry and discord not only leads to mental conflict but also to loss of life and property which is not advisable for any nation.





Best Picture of the Day.



As residents living along the border, we deeply cherish the desire for peace. Our hope is for lasting harmony among nations, especially in light of the discussions at the #BRICSSummit2024.#NarendraModi #XiJinping #VladimirPutin @saket71 @ajaykraina… pic.twitter.com/kDtaftyUJN — Hassina Banoo (@HBjournalist) October 23, 2024





In the wake of the conflict between India and China, it is being hoped that the ongoing BRICS Summit would help in resolving the differences between the neighboring nations in the presence of chiefs of other countries like Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russia is a major force on the world map.