Trump Open To Meeting Ukraine, Russia Leaders To Push Ceasefire

ISTANBUL: US President Donald Trump is "open" to meeting his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Turkey, the White House said, after the two sides failed on Monday to make headway towards an elusive ceasefire.

Delegations from both sides did, however, agree another large-scale prisoner exchange in their meeting in Istanbul, which in mid-May also hosted their first round of face-to-face talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump come together for a third round later this month in either Istanbul or Ankara.

Putin has so far refused such a meeting. But Zelensky has said he is willing, underlining that key issues can only be resolved at leaders-level.

Trump, who wants a swift end to the three-year war, is "open" to a three-way summit "if it comes to that, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to come to the table together", White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in Washington.

But despite Trump's willingness to meet with Putin and Zelensky, no US representative took part in Monday's talks in Istanbul, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Zelensky said that, "We are very much awaiting strong steps from the United States" and urged Trump to toughen sanctions on Russia to "push" it to agree to a full ceasefire.

In Monday's meeting, Ukraine said that Moscow had rejected its call for an unconditional ceasefire. It offered instead a partial truce of two to three days in some areas of the frontline.

Russia will only agree a full ceasefire if Ukrainian troops pull back entirely from four regions -- Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson -- according to its negotiating terms reported on by Russian state media. Russia currently only partly controls those regions.

Moscow has also demanded a ban on Kyiv joining NATO, limiting Ukraine's military and ending Western military support.