Trump Co-signs Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Pact

KUALA LUMPUR: US President Donald Trump co-signed a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia, the first stop on his Asia tour which will culminate in talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The deal was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet together with Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, following a bloody border dispute this year.

The agreement will see the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war on humanitarian grounds, a press release from Cambodia's foreign ministry said.

The two neighbours agreed to an initial ceasefire in late July -- brokered in part by Trump -- both sides have since traded accusations of violations.

Heading to Malaysia, Trump called it a "Great Peace Deal... which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand."

Speaking at the signing, Trump called it a "monumental step" and congratulated both Anutin and Hun for the move.

A final comprehensive peace pact between the two Southeast Asian neighbours still remain outstanding, analysts have said.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, who has been closely involved in the talks on behalf of ASEAN, has said the latest agreement centered around establishing regional observers in the border conflict areas.

"We want there to be no more ceasefire violations because after July 28, although the ceasefire was in place, there were... minor violations," Mohamad said.

"Both countries must withdraw their respective heavy weapons from the relevant areas, and secondly, both countries must make efforts to demine or remove and destroy the mines that have been planted in borders of both countries," he added.