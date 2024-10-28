Tokyo-bound Singapore Airlines flight diverted to Taipei due to cracked windshield

Singapore: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight bound for Tokyo was diverted to Taipei in Taiwan on Monday due to a "cracked windshield", according to the flag carrier. Flight SQ636, carrying 249 passengers and 17 crew members, took off from the city-state's Changi Airport at 11.07 pm on Sunday and was due to touch down at Japan's Haneda Airport at 6.20 am on Monday.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft had to divert to the Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei because of a cracked windshield that occurred mid-flight, Channel News Asia reported. The flight landed "uneventfully" at the airport, the report quoted a Singapore Airlines spokesperson as saying. It has since been renumbered and will depart Taipei for Tokyo at 8.30 pm. It is due to arrive at Haneda Airport at 12.30 am on Tuesday, a delay of about 18 hours.

"SIA sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused," said the spokesperson, adding that the safety of its customers and crew is its top priority. The airlines arranged hotel accommodations for the affected customers, according to the report.



