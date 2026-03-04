Thai Poll Body Certifies Election Results, Clearing Path For New Parliament

x

(FILES) Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul gestures while speaking to media representatives at the party's headquarters in Bangkok on September 1, 2025. Thai conservative construction magnate Anutin Charnvirakul on September 5, 2025 won a parliament vote to serve as the nation's next prime minister, according to an AFP tally of lawmakers' ballots. Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP