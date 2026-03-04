 Top
Thai Poll Body Certifies Election Results, Clearing Path For New Parliament

4 March 2026 7:06 PM IST

The new parliament must ⁠meet within 15 days of certification

Thai Poll Body Certifies Election Results, Clearing Path For New Parliament
(FILES) Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul gestures while speaking to media representatives at the party's headquarters in Bangkok on September 1, 2025. Thai conservative construction magnate Anutin Charnvirakul on September 5, 2025 won a parliament vote to serve as the nation's next prime minister, according to an AFP tally of lawmakers' ballots. Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand's election commission ​said on Wednesday it has certified 499 of ‌500 parliamentary seats won in last month's general election, clearing the way for a new house to ​convene and a new government to be ​formed.

  • Under the rules, the new parliament must ⁠meet within 15 days of certification. It ​will elect a speaker and deputy speaker ​and will then choose a prime minister, who will move to form a government.
  • The certified results show Prime Minister Anutin ​Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party winning 191 seats, followed ​by the People's Party on 120, the Pheu Thai ‌Party ⁠on 74 and Kla Tham on 58.
  • Bhumjaithai has said it plans to form a coalition with third-place Pheu Thai and several smaller parties - ​an alliance ​that would ⁠hold an estimated 292 seats.
  • A new government is expected to begin ​working in April, a Bhumjaithai party ​official ⁠told Reuters.
  • The poll body said 37.8 million Thais voted in the February 8 election, representing 71.42% ⁠eligible ​voters.
  • The commission said it ​still needs time to investigate 246 election-related complaints.


( Source : Reuters )
