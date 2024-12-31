S. Korea orders airline safety probe after worst domestic crash kills 179

MUAN COUNTY, South Korea: South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok ordered on Monday an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire airline operation as investigators worked to identify victims and find out what caused the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil.





The top priority for now is identifying the victims, supporting their families and treating the two survivors, Choi told a disaster management meeting in Seoul.



"Even before the final results are out, we ask that officials transparently disclose the accident investigation process and promptly inform the bereaved families," he said.



"As soon as the accident recovery is conducted, the transport ministry is requested to conduct an emergency safety inspection of the entire aircraft operation system to prevent recurrence of aircraft accidents," he said.



As a first step, the transport ministry announced plans to conduct a special inspection of all 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by South Korean airliners beginning on Monday, focusing on the maintenance record of key components.



The 737-800 is one of the world’s most flown aircraft with a generally strong safety record. It was developed well before the MAX variant involved in a recent Boeing safety crisis.



Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok, was trying to land shortly after 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Sunday at the airport in the south of the country.

Investigators are examining bird strikes, whether any of the aircraft's control systems were disabled, and the apparent rush by the pilots to attempt a landing soon after declaring an emergency as possible factors in the crash, fire and transportation officials have said.

Experts say many questions remain, including why the plane, powered by two CFM 56-7B26 engines, appeared to be travelling so fast and why its landing gear did not appear to be down when it skidded down the runway and into a concrete embankment.

The plane landed at high speed, and based on video, the pilots did not or could not take steps to slow it down, Nance said.





On Monday, transport ministry officials said that as the pilots made a scheduled approach they told air traffic control the aircraft had suffered a bird strike, shortly after the control tower gave them a warning birds were spotted in the vicinity.



The pilots then issued a Mayday warning and signalled their intention to abandon the landing and to go around and try again. Shortly afterwards, the aircraft came down on the runway in a belly landing, touching down about 1,200 metres (1,310 yards) along the 2,800 metre (3,062 yard) runway and sliding into the embankment at the end of the landing strip.



Officials are investigating what role the localiser antenna, located at the end of the runway to help in landing, played in the crash, including the concrete embankment on which it was standing, transport ministry officials told a media briefing.



"Normally, on an airport with a runway at the end, you don't have a wall," said Christian Beckert, a flight safety expert and Lufthansa pilot based in Munich. "You more have maybe an engineered material arresting system, which lets the airplane sink into the ground a little bit and brakes (it)."



The crash killed mostly local residents who were returning from holidays in Thailand, while two Thai nationals also died.



