Shots Outside Israel's Istanbul Consulate, 2 Police Officers Wounded

ISTANBUL: Shots were fired outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday and two police officers were wounded, Turkish state television reported.

Commercial network NTV and the DHA news agency reported that three suspects were "neutralised" at the site.

Turkish media reported that the three suspects were armed with rifles and dressed in camouflage outfits while wearing backpacks.

No Israeli diplomat "is currently in Turkish territory", a source close to the case told AFP.

The incident happened around 12:15 pm (0915 GMT), NTV said, broadcasting images of a large police deployment around the consulate, which is located in Istanbul's Levent business district.