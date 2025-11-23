Russian President Putin's Forthcoming Visit To India Will Be Very Fruitful: Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin’s forthcoming visit to India will be “extremely grand” and "fruitful", Russian State TV said on Sunday quoting Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

“We and the Indian side are actively preparing for the visit and hope it will be fru itful in every sense. It will be an extremely grand (visit) because it’s even called a state visit,” Ushakov said, in an interview to VGTRK Russian State TV’s Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

“The visit provides an opportunity to put into practice the agreement between the prime minister of India and the Russian president that they will meet annually for a thorough discussion on both bilateral affairs and current international issues,” Ushakov said.