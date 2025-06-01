 Top
Russia Bridge Collapse Onto Railway Kills At Least 7: Governor

AFP
1 Jun 2025 7:21 AM IST

There are seven dead as a result of the collapse of a bridge onto railway tracks. Thirty victims, including two children, were taken to medical facilities of the Bryansk region, Aleksandr Bogomaz, the regional governor, wrote on Telegram

Moscow Railways said a train derailed "between Klimov and Moscow due to the collapse of a road bridge span, as a result of illegal interference in the operation of transport". — Representational Image/DC

MOSCOW: At least seven people were killed Saturday when a bridge collapsed onto a railway in a Russian region bordering Ukraine, a governor said, which Moscow Railways blamed on "illegal interference".

"There are seven dead as a result of the collapse of a bridge onto railway tracks. Thirty victims, including two children, were taken to medical facilities of the Bryansk region," Aleksandr Bogomaz, the regional governor, wrote on Telegram.

Moscow Railways said a train derailed "between Klimov and Moscow due to the collapse of a road bridge span, as a result of illegal interference in the operation of transport".

