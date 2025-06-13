Rising Tensions: Israel Launches Airstrikes, Iran Responds with Drones

Tel Aviv–Israel launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran, deploying over 200 fighter jets and drones to strike nuclear facilities, missile factories, and homes of senior military leaders, killing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami, Armed Forces head Mohammad Bagheri, and multiple nuclear scientists. The Natanz uranium enrichment plant was hit, but the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed no radiation leak. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack aimed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, an “existential threat” to Israel.

Iran responded with over 100 drones targeting Israel, most intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. Sirens warned Israelis to stay indoors. In Tehran, strikes hit residential buildings, causing civilian casualties, with damage reported in other Iranian cities.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, and the United Nations urged restraint. U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was uninvolved but urged Iran to resume peace talks.

This major Middle East conflict raises fears of escalation, civilian safety, and disrupted peace efforts. Israel vowed to continue if needed; Iran promised a strong response. Global concerns grow, with hopes for dialogue over violence.





The article is authored by Kanishka Yadav, an intern from IIT Hyderabad.