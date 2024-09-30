Rare condition: Chinese woman with two uteruses gives birth to twins from separate wombs

A rare incident occurred in China's northwest region, which has captured the attention of the medical world.

A woman from China is making headlines after giving birth to twins from two separate uteruses.

As per a report by the South China Morning Post, Li, the woman gave birth to the infants in September in Shaanxi province.

The woman was diagnosed with a rare condition called, Uterus Didelphys. This condition occurs worldwide only in 0.3 percent of women.

As a result, the Woman has two fully formed uteruses, each one having its set of ovaries and oviducts.

As it is a rare condition, Li's case is even more uncommon as she naturally conceived and delivered two healthy babies -- a boy and a girl, each from a different womb, while she was eight and a half months pregnant.

A senior obstetrician at the hospital, Cai Ying reported Li's pregnancy as 'one in a million event.'

Cai told SCMP, "Being pregnant in each of the two uteruses through natural conception is very rare. We have only heard of a couple of such cases from both China and abroad."

Women with the condition of uterus didelphys frequently face high risks during pregnancy, such as premature birth, miscarriages, and other complications.

Earlier, Li had faced a miscarriage at 27 weeks. Meanwhile, her second pregnancy saw a carefully prepared medical plan to make sure the safety of both the mother and the babies.