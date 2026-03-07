 Top
Qatar Targeted By 10 Iranian Drones

West Asia
7 March 2026 3:48 AM IST

The military "successfully intercepted nine drones, while one drone struck an uninhabited area

Qatar Targeted By 10 Iranian Drones
This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor shows destroyed Islamic Republic of Iran's Air Force (IRIAF) C-130's Hercules tactical transport aircraft at the Shiraz Airbase, south-central Iran on March 6, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, with the killing of Iran's supreme leader and the Islamic republic retaliated with barrages of missiles at Gulf states and Israel. - Photo by Satellite image ©2026 Vantor / AFP

DOHA: Iran targeted Qatar with 10 drones on Friday, Doha's defence ministry said in a statement as the Islamic republic pressed its air campaign against Gulf states.

"Qatar was subjected to waves of attacks from the Islamic Republic of Iran involving 10 drones, starting from dawn on Friday," it said, adding that the military "successfully intercepted nine drones, while one drone struck an uninhabited area, without causing any casualties".


