Qatar Targeted By 10 Iranian Drones
The military "successfully intercepted nine drones, while one drone struck an uninhabited area
DOHA: Iran targeted Qatar with 10 drones on Friday, Doha's defence ministry said in a statement as the Islamic republic pressed its air campaign against Gulf states.
"Qatar was subjected to waves of attacks from the Islamic Republic of Iran involving 10 drones, starting from dawn on Friday," it said, adding that the military "successfully intercepted nine drones, while one drone struck an uninhabited area, without causing any casualties".
( Source : AFP )
