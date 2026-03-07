Qatar Targeted By 10 Iranian Drones

x

This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor shows destroyed Islamic Republic of Iran's Air Force (IRIAF) C-130's Hercules tactical transport aircraft at the Shiraz Airbase, south-central Iran on March 6, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, with the killing of Iran's supreme leader and the Islamic republic retaliated with barrages of missiles at Gulf states and Israel. - Photo by Satellite image ©2026 Vantor / AFP