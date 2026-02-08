PM Modi Accorded Ceremonial Welcome in Malaysia
The reception followed his arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim personally welcomed him at the airport
Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Perdana Putra building on Sunday as part of his two-day official visit to Malaysia.
The reception followed his arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim personally welcomed him at the airport. Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni were also present.
The arrival ceremony featured a red-carpet welcome along with traditional music and dance performances celebrating the shared cultural heritage of the two nations.
Reacting to the reception, PM Modi posted on X: “Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia.”
Later, both leaders travelled together to an Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur, which PM Anwar Ibrahim also attended. Modi wrote, “Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur.”
The two prime ministers are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral discussions on Sunday, expected to produce multiple agreements to expand cooperation across sectors.
In his departure statement, Modi said the visit aimed to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership. “We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand collaboration into new domains,” he said.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the visit as having a “rich agenda” that would give a major boost to bilateral ties.
This is Modi’s third visit to Malaysia and his first since the relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. India and Malaysia share deep historical and cultural links, reinforced by Malaysia’s Indian-origin population of about 2.9 million.