PM Modi Accorded Ceremonial Welcome in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Perdana Putra building on Sunday as part of his two-day official visit to Malaysia.

The reception followed his arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim personally welcomed him at the airport. Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni were also present. The arrival ceremony featured a red-carpet welcome along with traditional music and dance performances celebrating the shared cultural heritage of the two nations. Reacting to the reception, PM Modi posted on X: “Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia.”



Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya.



India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations.@anwaribrahim pic.twitter.com/cgnxdmLQ0w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2026