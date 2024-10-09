Pakistani Influencer Shares Navratri Celebrations in Karachi, Video Goes Viral

A video shared by a Pakistani influencer of the Navratri festival celebrations in Karachi is doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video showcases the Navratri celebrations in Karachi and highlights the city's unique cultural harmony.



Pakistani Influencer, Dheeraj Mandhan, shared the video on his Social Media handle. The video showcased a local street in Karachi that was decorated with bright lights, with locals wearing traditional attire, and a large photo of goddess Durga. It also showed a temple of Hindu Diety, Durga, and women and children playing dandiya and garba.

The video amassed a lot of attention and has gained more than 2.78 lakh views and 18.3k likes on social media.

The caption under the video read, "Navratri Day 4 in Karachi, Pakistan. What if I tell you there is an area where you can find a mandir, masjid, gurudwara, and church all within walking distance? This place is called Mini India by many, but I prefer to call it our Pakistan."

"This was my first time experiencing this magical, mesmerising, and excitement of Navaratri. Everyone was happy, everyone was smiling, dancing, and enjoying the excitement of the festival," he added.

The video also ignited a widespread discussion as people expressed their opinions in the comment section.

A user commented, "What a beautiful sight to witness such unity. This gives me hope."

"I had no idea Navratri was celebrated like this in Pakistan. Truly amazing!" another user said.

A third user commented, "This is the Pakistan I want to see more of—diverse, peaceful, and united."