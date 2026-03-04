Pakistan Targets Bagram Airbase In Afghanistan

Islamabad : Pakistan targeted the famed Bagram airbase in Afghanistan as its operation was going against the Afghan Taliban over their alleged failure to stop terrorist attacks from their soil, media reports said on Wednesday. Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq (Righteous Fury) on the night of February 26, following alleged Afghan Taliban attacks on 53 locations along the over 2,600 km border.

State-run PTV in a post on X said that Pakistan carried out a "major attack on Bagram Air Base" as it was giving a "befitting response to Afghan Taliban aggression".

"Pakistan continues to conduct vigorous ground and air operations against the unprovoked aggression of the Afghan Taliban," it said.

PTV often quoted unnamed security sources for reports on the Afghanistan attacks, but for the Bagram attack, it quoted The New York Times.

"An aircraft hangar and two warehouses at Bagram Air Base were destroyed in a Pakistani attack, satellite images of which have also emerged," PTV reported, quoting The NYT.

It further said that Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence also confirmed the Pakistani airstrike, adding that Pakistan carried out more than 50 airstrikes on military targets in Afghanistan in the past week.

Quoting defence experts, the channel further said that Pakistan's "successful operation" on Bagram Air Base caused heavy damage to the Afghan Taliban regime.

"By targeting Bagram Air Base, Pakistan sent a clear message to the Afghan Taliban regime that it can operate anywhere in Afghanistan," it quoted an unnamed defence expert as saying.

The channel further said that despite Pakistan's repeated warnings, terrorism continues from Afghanistan, in which weapons left by the US have also been used.

Separately, sources said that Pakistan security forces carried out targeted attacks on the defence position of the Afghan Taliban on the border with Balochistan province on the night of March 3-4, targeting the "hideouts and posts that were being used by outlawed elements and their facilitators".

According to the security sources, more than 50 locations were being targeted, with modern weapons being used, including anti-tank guided missiles, rocket launchers and long-range mortars, light and heavy artillery, and main battle tanks.

A source said swarm drones are being used for an organised operation, which is "targeting certain targets in coordination with the ground troops".