Pakistan Dossier Shows India Hit More Targets Than Revealed

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has named seven more cities that were allegedly hit by Indian missiles and drones during Operation Sindoor. A Pakistani dossier has maps showing Indian strikes at Peshawar, Attock, Gujrat, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Hyderabad and Chhor. Peshawar is deep inside Pakistan, over 1,000 km away from the Line of Control.

Though India ensured the strike remained on military infrastructure alone, Pakistan has tried to portray these strikes on civilian areas. A response is awaited from the Indian government but the possibility of Pakistan trying to build up a case against India for attacking its civilian areas cannot be ruled out as these places were not in the list of cities, airbases or military infrastructure that the Indian side has claimed to have bombed during Operation Sindoor.

India had claimed attacks on the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Muridke in Punjab, Shorkot (PAF base Rafiqui) in Jhang, Sargoda and Rahim Yar Khan bases in Punjab, Bholari, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Jacobabad in Sindh. India had also hit Muzaffarabad and Shakargarh.

Pakistan claims India also hit Malir military base at Karachi, where air defence sites and signal units are believed to be destroyed while India has not said much about Karachi. An Indian Navy officer said during a briefing during Operation Sindoor that Karachi was among the targets.

However, Hyderabad, Chhor, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Gujrat and Attock targets remain unclaimed by the Indian side. Pakistan also claimed that Indian long-range missiles targeted parts of Afghanistan, a fact denied by both the Indian and Afghanistan governments instantly. The spokesperson in the Afghan ministry of defence, Inayatullah Khawarizmi, said “there is no truth to such claims”.

Pakistan even claimed that India violated Pakistani airspace during a period when 57 commercial flights, including international flights from Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, South Korea and Thailand etc were in Pakistani airspace, endangering thousands of civilians. India responded by saying Pakistan had deliberately kept its airspace open for commercial planes and firing missiles, using them as shields.

The dossier, prepared by the Pakistan military for both international and domestic audiences, was released on May 19 during the peak of India-Pakistan tensions as New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. It is now updated as a ready reckoner for Pakistan’s all-party delegations travelling to different nations to build its case against India. Two Pakistani delegations are travelling to five cities with an aim to seek a larger international role in pressuring India and internationalising once again the Jammu and Kashmir apart from pleading its case for restoration of the Indus Water Treaty.

Out of the two delegations one is led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari going to London, New York, Washington DC and Brussels, while the other is led by the Pakistan PM’s special assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, who is going to Moscow.

“The recent violations of Pakistan’s airspace through missile and drone intrusions, as well as attacks on religious sites and innocent civilians, reflect a

dangerous and irresponsible pattern of behaviour by India. In contrast, Pakistan’s response has remained swift, measured, precise and within the bounds of international law, targeting only the military installations responsible for launching attacks,” the dossier said.