Pak Offers To Host US-Iran Talks

New Delhi: Pakistan has indicated its willingness to host potential talks between the United States and Iran amid reports that discussions could be held in Islamabad.





Reports suggested that Pakistan is positioning itself as a facilitator, with claims that Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has been in contact with US President Donald Trump. There were also indications that senior US officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, could travel to Islamabad if the talks materialise.Responding to the reports, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House.”According to reports, Iran has acknowledged receiving messages from countries regarding possible US interest in negotiations. Israeli media have also reported on the possibility of such talks taking place in Pakistan.Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country “stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate” talks between the two nations. US President Donald Trump also reposted the statement on his social media platform.The developments indicate preliminary diplomatic engagement, with no official confirmation yet on the venue or schedule of any proposed talks.