Nepal's Rukum East Hit By Magnitude 5 Quake







Kathmandu: A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5 hit Rukum East district of Lumbini province in western Nepal on Sunday, officials said here. The epicentre of the quake that hit at 4.30 pm (local time) was located at Kol area of Rukum-East, around 400 km west of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring districts, including Rolpa, Baglung and Myagdi.

However, so far there are no reports of any damage caused by the quake, said Lok Vijaya Adhikari, senior seismologist at the NEMRC.

Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.