Nepal Home Minister Quits Amid Violent Protests Over Social Media Ban

8 Sept 2025 8:36 PM IST

The protests erupted in response to the government's ban on major social media platforms including Facebook, X, and YouTube, as well as widespread accusations of corruption

An aerial view shows demonstrators gathered outside Nepal's Parliament during a protest in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. At least 16 protesters were killed on September 8 when Nepal police dispersed young demonstrators in Kathmandu demanding the government lift its social media ban and tackle corruption. — AFP

Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday resigned following violent protests in Kathmandu and other parts of the country over the government's ban on social media sites, the Nepali Congress sources said.He resigned on moral grounds after 19 people were killed and hundreds injured in police firing during protests by youths that rocked the Nepalese capital and other cities.

Home Minister Lekhak, who represented the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government, has resigned on moral grounds, Nepali Congress sources said


