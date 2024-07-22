Mukbang Influencer Passes Away During Live Stream Due To Overeating

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Chinese social media influencer died in the middle of her livestream due to overeating.

Pan Xiaoting, 24, was a Mukbang live streamer and had a huge following. Initially, she worked as a waitress and started streaming as a side hustle to earn some extra income. As her popularity began to rise, she left her job and did full-time live streaming, which was a significant shift in her career.

The demands of her new career increased as she gained more followers. Because of the massive amounts of food she consumed during her sessions, her family started to worry about the possible effects on her health. But rather than paying attention to her family's concerns, Xiaoting chose to rent a studio so that her streaming sessions would take place in a more controlled and formal setting. Her commitment to Mukbang streaming paid off, as her followers showered her with presents in addition to a substantial Income.

Pan Xiaoting challenged herself to the extreme as her profession progressed. Her line of work resulted in several hospital stays. Her weight at the time of her death was 300 kg, (or roughly 660 pounds). After being admitted to the hospital for a stomach hemorrhage, she started taking on even riskier tasks. She would eat nonstop for up to ten hours a day and would consume up to 10 kg of food in a single session.

She passed away on July 14 during one of these sessions. Even though the official cause of death remained unknown, the Chinese website Sohu revealed that the lower portion of her stomach was deformed and contained undigested food. Social media users have been worried about Xiaoting's health since her death. A few people also wonder if such tasks are really necessary.