Magazine publishes US attack plan mistakenly shared in chat group
The stunning details, including the times of strikes and types of planes being used, were all laid out in screenshots of the chat.
Washington: The Atlantic magazine on Wednesday published what it said was the full text of a chat group mistakenly shared with a journalist by top Trump administration officials laying out plans of an imminent attack on Yemen.
The stunning details, including the times of strikes and types of planes being used, were all laid out in screenshots of the chat. The magazine said it was publishing after the Trump administration repeatedly denied that any classified information had been included in the unsecure chat.
( Source : AFP )
Next Story