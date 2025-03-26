 Top
Magazine publishes US attack plan mistakenly shared in chat group

26 March 2025

The stunning details, including the times of strikes and types of planes being used, were all laid out in screenshots of the chat.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Republicans are meeting as the Trump administration faces blowback after defense plans that were posted in a group chat including top cabinet officials on the Signal app were accidentally shared with Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine. — AFP

Washington: The Atlantic magazine on Wednesday published what it said was the full text of a chat group mistakenly shared with a journalist by top Trump administration officials laying out plans of an imminent attack on Yemen.

The stunning details, including the times of strikes and types of planes being used, were all laid out in screenshots of the chat. The magazine said it was publishing after the Trump administration repeatedly denied that any classified information had been included in the unsecure chat.


