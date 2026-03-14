Japan Issues Alert After N Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

Tokyo: Tensions rose in East Asia on Saturday after North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile, prompting an emergency alert from the Prime Minister's Office of Japan.

In a post on X, the office warned the public about the developing situation, stating: “Emergency alert: North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow.”

Following the alert, the administration of Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister who secured a landslide victory in the February 2026 general elections, activated emergency protocols to track the projectile’s trajectory.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that the latest weapons test has heightened security concerns in the region.

According to the Japan Coast Guard, the suspected ballistic missile was launched from North Korea at around 1:30 pm on Saturday, citing information from the defence ministry.

In response, the coast guard issued an advisory urging ships at sea to remain alert and monitor further updates regarding the situation.

Defence ministry officials believe the missile fell into waters outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), suggesting that the immediate threat to Japanese territory has passed.

Kyodo News also reported that a government source confirmed the projectile had apparently landed outside the EEZ. Authorities said no damage has been reported so far.

The launch was also detected by the military of South Korea, which said North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile eastward.

The test occurred amid heightened regional tensions as the United States and South Korea continue their annual joint spring military exercises.

The Japanese government has convened an emergency response team comprising officials from multiple ministries and agencies at the crisis management centre in the prime minister’s office to monitor the situation.

According to Kyodo News, the launch follows a similar incident earlier this year. North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on January 27, which were also assessed to have landed outside Japan’s EEZ.