Japan in recession, loses third largest economy tag to Germany

Japan's economy has contracted unexpectedly, pushing the country into recession and causing it to lose its position as the world's third-largest economy to Germany, reported CNN.Gross domestic product shrank at an annualized pace of 0.4 percent in the last three months of 2023, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, after having contracted in the previous quarter.A technical recession is often defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth in the real GDP.According to the news report, the Asian economy slipped into recession because of weak domestic consumption. Private consumption -- which accounts for half of the economy -- declined by 0.2 per cent, as Japanese consumers battled higher prices for food, fuel and other goods.Japan imports 94 percent of its energy requirements and 63 per cent of its food, so the weak yen significantly contributes to a higher cost of living, Neil Newman, a Tokyo-based strategist at Japanmacro told CNN.