Jaishankar at UNGA: Pakistan’s Cross-Border Terrorism Will Fail, Calls for Reforms in the UN

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s policy of cross-border terrorism will “never succeed” and actions by it will “certainly have consequences”, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said at the UN General Assembly late on Saturday evening (IST), adding that “the only issue to be resolved” between the two countries is the “vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory” (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).

Lambasting Islamabad, the external affairs minister said that the ills (terrorism) that Pakistan wished for others are now consuming its own society and that “this is only karma”.

Mr Jaishankar said Pakistan’s GDP can only be measured in terms of radicalisation and its exports in terms of terrorism, as its polity has only inducted fanaticism, while describing it as a “dysfunctional nation coveting the lands of others (which) must be exposed”.

The external affairs minister said: “Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control. But some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan. Unfortunately, their misdeeds affect others as well, especially the neighbourhood. When this polity instills such fanaticism among its people, its GDP can only be measured in terms of radicalisation and its exports in the form of terrorism. Today, we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can’t blame the world; this is only karma."

"A dysfunctional nation coveting the lands of others must be exposed and must be countered. We heard some bizarre assertions from it at this forum yesterday. So let me make India’s position perfectly clear. Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism policy will never succeed. And it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences. The issue to be resolved between us is now only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan. And of course the abandonment of Pakistan’s longstanding attachment to terrorism,” Mr Jaishankar said.



Slamming Pakistan’s all-weather friend and benefactor China without naming it, Mr Jaishankar said, “The sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons.”

Batting for urgent reform of the UN, the foreign minister said, “The urgency of this call is highlighted by the theme of this session. Leaving no one behind means advancing peace, ensuring sustainable development and strengthening human dignity. This cannot be delivered by a UN paralysed when faced with division, conflict, terrorism and violence. Nor can it be advanced if access to food, fuel and fertiliser is jeopardised... The world is in such a state that this body must ask itself: How has this come to pass? The problems arise from a combination of structural shortcomings, political calculations, naked self-interest and yes, disregard for those left behind… If we carry on like this, the state of the world is only going to get worse. And that could mean that more of us are going to be left behind.”

He also recounted the welfare measures taken by the Modi government for the welfare of the marginalised sections of society in India and also to boost the participation of women in all walks of life.

“When India lands on the moon, rolls out its own 5G stack, dispatches vaccines worldwide, embraces fintech or houses so many global capability centres, there is a message here. Our quest for a Viksit Bharat or developed India will understandably be followed closely,” Mr Jaishankar said while conveying the greetings of the 1.4 billion people of “Bharat”.



“Whether it is the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza, the international community seeks urgent solutions. These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon. The UN is a testimony to the agreed principles and shared objectives of the world order. Respect for international law and commitments is among the foremost in that regard. If we are to ensure global security and stability, then it is essential that those who seek to lead, set the right example,” the external affairs minister said.