Israel Returns 15 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza: Hamas-run Health Ministry
Late on Friday, Hamas handed over the body of another Israeli hostage
GAZA CITY: Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Saturday, bringing the total number handed over to 135, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.
Under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned. Late on Friday, Hamas handed over the body of another Israeli hostage.
( Source : AFP )
