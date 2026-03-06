Iranian Naval Ship IRIS Lavan Docks At Kochi After Technical Snag

New Delhi: Government sources said on Friday that the Iranian naval ship IRIS Lavan docked at Kochi on March 4 after developing technical issues.

According to officials, Iran had requested permission for the ship to dock on February 28, and India granted approval on March 1. A total of 183 Iranian sailors from the vessel are currently being accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi.Defence sources clarified that IRIS Lavan did not participate in the International Fleet Review hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam last month.They said the only Iranian naval ship that took part in the event was IRIS Dena, which was later sunk on March 4 by an American submarine in the Indian Ocean south of Sri Lanka.Meanwhile, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed expressed concern over the development while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on Friday, stating that the conflict in West Asia had “spilled over to the Indian Ocean”.Global media reports said the Sri Lanka Navy had escorted another Iranian vessel, IRIS Booshehr, to Sri Lankan waters. More than 200 Iranian sailors aboard the vessel were reported to have disembarked in Sri Lanka.