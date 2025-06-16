Iran Says Israel Strike Killed Guards Intelligence Chief
Two other officers also killed, the official IRNA news agency reported
TEHRAN: An Israeli strike on Sunday killed the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohammed Kazemi, along with two other officers, the official IRNA news agency reported.
"Three intelligence generals, Mohammad Kazemi, Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri were assassinated and fell as martyrs," the agency said, citing a Revolutionary Guards statement.
( Source : AFP )
