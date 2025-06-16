 Top
Home » World » Asia

Iran Says Israel Strike Killed Guards Intelligence Chief

Asia
AFP
16 Jun 2025 7:43 AM IST

Two other officers also killed, the official IRNA news agency reported

Iran Says Israel Strike Killed Guards Intelligence Chief
x
Three intelligence generals, Mohammad Kazemi, Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri were assassinated and fell as martyrs, the agency said. —

TEHRAN: An Israeli strike on Sunday killed the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohammed Kazemi, along with two other officers, the official IRNA news agency reported.

"Three intelligence generals, Mohammad Kazemi, Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri were assassinated and fell as martyrs," the agency said, citing a Revolutionary Guards statement.

( Source : AFP )
Israel-Iran war 
Iran 
AFP
About the AuthorAFP

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X