Indian Navy Ships arrive in Yangon with relief assistance

Yangon [Myanmar]: In response to the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that recently struck Myanmar, the Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri arrived in Yangon, carrying over 50 tons of relief material to assist those affected by the disaster.



Sharing the update on X, Jaishankar wrote, #OperationBrahma @indiannavy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri arrived in Yangon today with relief assistance."

Rescuers are searching for survivors more than three days after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, toppling buildings as far away as the Thai capital, Bangkok and sending tremors through nearby Chinese provinces, as reported by CNN. More than 2,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar.



Widespread damage was reported after the earthquake caused infrastructural damage, CNN reported citing authorities. The epicenter was recorded in Myanmar's central Sagaing region, near the former royal capital, Mandalay.

Earlier, in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar wrote, "50 T HADR relief material carried by INS Satpura & INS Savitri handed over by @AmbAbhayThakur today at Yangon. With six @IAF_MCC aircraft & five @indiannavy Ships, India's large-scale first-responder assistance has been delivered to Yangon, Naypyitaw & Mandalay."

India launched 'Operation Brahma' on Saturday to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar.



The Indian Embassy in Myanmar said that India mobilized emergency assistance, a team of rescue and medical professionals, and relief materials, including food, water, tents, medicines, and essential supplies to assist Myanmar and its people during this difficult and critical hour of need.



On March 29, an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft delivered the first tranche of 15 tons of humanitarian assistance in Yangon, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines. Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over the assistance at Yangon airport in the presence of the Chief Minister, U Soe Thein.



India's swift response to the crisis underscores its commitment to being the first responder in regional crises. The country has a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its neighbors in times of need.





