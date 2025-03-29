India delivers relief materials to quake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma'

New Delhi, March 29: India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar under its 'Operation Brahma' that was launched after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring country as well as Thailand. India sent the relief materials to the Myanmarese city of Yangon in a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The supplies included tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, officials said. Two more IAF aircraft are being loaded with relief material for Myanmar and the planes will depart from Hindon Air Force Station soon, they said. "#OperationBrahma gets underway. First tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on 'X'. The relief materials were handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Indian envoy to Myanmar Abhay Thakur. India has acted as a "First Responder" to assist the people of Myanmar affected by Friday's massive earthquake, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. The earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other infrastructures.

At least 1,002 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar. The Indian embassy in Myanmar said it is coordinating speedy delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India with Myanmar. "We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals:+95-95419602," it posted on 'X'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries. "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," Modi said on 'X'.

"India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he said.