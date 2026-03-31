Govt Proposes Making Advisories Legally Binding On Tech Giants

Bengaluru : India on Monday ​proposed changes to its IT law to ‌make advisories and clarifications legally binding on internet platforms such as Meta, Google and X, the latest in ​a string of stricter compliance requirements for ​tech giants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this ⁠year compressed the timeline for platforms to take ​down content flagged by authorities to three hours, from ​36 hours previously, and has imposed new obligations around AI-generated content and deepfakes.

Currently, the IT ministry's advisories to ​platforms - on issues ranging from deepfake labelling to ​content takedown practices - have functioned as guidance without explicit legal ‌consequences.

In ⁠new proposed rules on Monday, the government said non-compliance with advisories or guidelines issued by the IT ministry would be treated as a ​failure to meet ​the conditions ⁠for safe harbour - the legal shield that protects platforms from liability ​for content posted by their users.

The changes ​were ⁠being proposed to "strengthen enforceability" of directions and "improve legal certainty", the ministry said in a notice inviting ⁠public ​feedback by April 14.

Meta, Google ​and X did not immediately respond to requests for comment.