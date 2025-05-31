Fake Narratives Consumed 15% of Army's Time During Operation Sindoor, Says CDS General Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan revealed that 15% of the Indian Army’s operational bandwidth during Operation Sindoor was spent countering fake narratives and disinformation, mostly from Pakistan.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, General Chauhan emphasised information warfare’s critical role. "Combating fake news was constant. Our communication strategy was deliberate, focusing on verified facts," he said.

Early in the operation, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh served as spokespeople, as senior leadership managed fast-paced ground and aerial operations. After May 10, DGMOs briefed the press.

General Chauhan noted that cyber attacks, including denial-of-service attempts and defacement of public platforms like school websites, occurred but did not affect air-gapped military systems. "Cyber impact was limited," he said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri dismissed Pakistan’s claims of successful strikes on Indian airbases in Sirsa and Surat as “a tissue of lies.”

General Chauhan rejected rumors of nuclear escalation, stating, “In an undeclared, multi-domain engagement, nuclear warfare talk lacks logic.”

He described Operation Sindoor as a glimpse into future warfare across land, sea, air, cyber, and space, emphasizing real-time networking and adaptive, nonlinear strategies over traditional platforms.

On alleged Chinese satellite support to Pakistan, he acknowledged the possibility but noted, “There’s no concrete evidence of real-time assistance.”

India’s response was swift, delivering a “measured and adequate” reply in three days, though prolonged mobilisation was economically unviable. “Disengagement is strategically smarter,” he said.

Addressing terror threats, General Chauhan affirmed that India’s security agencies remain vigilant and will respond firmly to foreign jihadi infiltration attempts.

He concluded that India’s strategic edge over Pakistan, evident in GDP, social cohesion, and development, stems from long-term patience and foresight. Operation Sindoor showcased India’s military preparedness and commitment to responsible, truth-based information dissemination.





Written by: Prabhash Kumar, University of Hyderabad, Intern.