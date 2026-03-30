Chinese Artists Stage Dance Drama Based On Ramayana In Beijing

Beijing: A group of Chinese dancers have staged “Adi Kavya - The First Poem”, a dance drama based on the translation of Ramayana by noted Chinese scholar Prof. Ji Xianlin.

The drama, directed by Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shanshan, featured a cast of over 50 local performers and was held at the old Indian Embassy premises on Saturday.

Outgoing Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat along with officials of the embassy attended the event.

Rawat, who will retire later this month, will be succeeded by the current Indian Ambassador to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

According to organisers, about 200 people, mostly Chinese and Beijing based diplomatic community took part in the event.

This is the third time the dance drama was staged in Beijing. It was first staged in January last year.

The embassy last year also organised a symposium on “Sangamam-A Confluence of Indian philosophical traditions” in which noted Chinese scholars spoke on Bhagavad Gita and Indian civilisational values