China: Will Fight to the End in US Trade War

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it was ready to "fight to the end" in a trade war with the United States after President Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 100 percent tariff on the world's second-largest economy.

"On the matter of tariff wars and trade wars, China's position remains consistent," an unnamed commerce ministry spokesperson said.

"If you wish to fight, we shall fight to the end; if you wish to negotiate, our door remains open."