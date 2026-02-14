China FM Says Europe Cannot Be A Spectator On Ukraine

Munich, Germany : China's foreign minister said Saturday that Europe "cannot be a spectator" when it comes to Ukraine and that Beijing hopes the bloc will come up with a plan to resolve the conflict.

When the United States and Russia resumed dialogue, "Europe seemed to be left by the side", Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference, adding that "the war is taking place on European soil, Europe certainly has the right to participate in the negotiation process".

"We are now seeing Europe begin to muster the courage to have dialogue with Russia, which is a good thing, and we support it," he said.

"At the same time, we hope that this is not just dialogue for the sake of dialogue, but rather that Europe will come up with its own approaches and proposals to resolving the problem."



