Blinken in Israel: 'Now is the time' to end Gaza war

Tel Aviv: Visiting US top diplomat Antony Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv Wednesday that the war in Gaza should end now, adding that Israel needed to do more to allow in aid despite “progress”.

“Since October 7 a year ago, Israel has achieved most of its strategic objectives when it comes to Gaza... Now is the time to turn those successes into enduring, strategic success,” Blinken said, adding that on aid he saw “progress being made, which is good, but more progress needs to be made and, most critically, it needs to be sustained”.



