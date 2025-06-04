Bangladesh Drops Mujibur Rahman As ‘Father of Nation’ In New Ordinance

NEW DELHI: The interim government of Bangladesh under chief adviser Muhammad Yunus late on Tuesday night brought an ordinance that dropped the reference of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman as “Father of the Nation”. Amending the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act 2022 (Jamuka), or the National Freedom Fighters Council Act, the ordinance introduces two separate categories – “Bir Muktijoddha” (valiant freedom fighters) and “Muktijuddher Sahajogi” (associates of the war of independence). The ordinance also drops the mention of “Mujib Bahini”, the polito-armed group of the Awami League cadre that fought the Bangladesh Liberation War along with the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Army in 1971.

The ordinance redefines the liberation war as the armed struggle carried out between March 26 and December 16, 1971, by the people of Bangladesh aiming to establish a sovereign, democratic state founded on equality, human dignity and social justice, against the occupying Pakistani armed forces and their collaborators, the Bangladesh media reported.

"The new definition of Liberation War drops the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The previous one mentioned that the war was waged responding to Bangabandhu's call for independence," wrote The Daily Star newspaper, underlining the changes to the definition of the liberation war.

The ordinance defines freedom fighters or “Bir Muktijoddha” as people who directly participated in the liberation war of Bangladesh between March 26 and December 16, 1971 through armed conflict, guerilla warfare, received combat training or made preparations for war within the country, enrolled in training camps in India with the aim of participating in the war, took up arms against the occupying Pakistani military forces and their local collaborators, in the pursuit of Bangladesh's independence, and who were within the government-determined minimum age at that time, reports said. It also terms those who treated the injured Mukti Bahini soldiers in the field hospitals as freedom fighters. Roughly 14 lakh Bangladeshi women known as Biranganas, who were raped, and brutalised by the Pakistani Army, continue to be known as “Bir Muktijoddha”, or freedom fighters.

All others like members of various forces, including professionals, athletes, artists, cultural activists, journalists, employees of the Mujibnagar government (in exile), and doctors and nurses of field hospitals will be termed as “Muktijuddher Sahajogi”, or associates. These were earlier during Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina’s government termed as freedom fighters.

As per the 2022 Act, anyone who contributed to the liberation war whether at home or abroad in any way was officially recognised as a “Bir Muktijoddha”.

The Bangladesh government on Wednesday morning clarified that the new ordinance continues to recognise Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with four other national leaders -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Md. Mansur Ali and AHM Kamruzzaman -- as “Bir Muktijoddha’”, or “valiant freedom fighters”.

Prothom Alo quoted the interim government’s liberation war affairs ministry adviser Faruk-e-Azam saying the ordinance cancels nobody’s status but only redefines the terms. He added that those currently receiving benefits will continue to do so but from now on only those who directly fought the liberation war on the battlefield by picking up arms will be called “Bir Muktijoddha”, or “valiant freedom fighters”, while all others will be considered the “associates of the liberation war”.

Faruk-e-Azam said it was found that some employees of the Mujibnagar government were recognised as “valiant freedom fighters” during the verification of the list of freedom fighters, but from now on, they will be the “associates of the liberation war”, Prothom Alo reported.

The ordinance changes several categories given by Sheikh Mujibur Rehman of the freedom fighters and now sets five categories to identify the associates of the freedom fighters. These are: professionals who stayed abroad and contributed to the liberation war and the Bangladeshi citizens who played an active role in mobilising global opinion; two, people who worked as officials and employees of the Government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar government) formed during the liberation war, physicians, nurses and other assistants employed by the government in exile; three, all the MNAs and MPAs who were involved with the Government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar) formed during the liberation war, and later regarded as members of the Constituent Assembly; four, all the artistes and crew members of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and all the Bangladeshi journalists in and outside the country who played a role in favour of the liberation war; five, Swadhin Bangla Football Team.

The latest move comes days after the Muhammad Yunus-led government dropped the photograph of Mujibur Rahman, also father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from the new currency notes. Earlier, in January this year, the interim government introduced new school textbooks that stated that Zia-ur-Rahman, who was an Army major and later a sector commander of the liberation war, declared the country's independence in 1971, replacing the previous context that credited Mujibur Rahman with the declaration.